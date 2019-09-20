James Gunn Reveals The Suicide Squad Begins Filming

It looks like it’s finally time to squad up! People have been excited for James Gunn‘s latest superhero film when he was announced to be writing and directing The Suicide Squad for DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures, providing a reboot/sequel to the original film that focused on super villains fighting for good. And now that the official cast list has been released, Gunn is starting to get to work on the upcoming movie. Because according to Gunn himself, filming has already begun on the new movie.

Gunn replied to a fan on Instagram who asked if filming was going to start this Monday, and he revealed that he’s already started production on The Suicide Squad.

“I am shooting right now today!!!” Gunn revealed, causing an outpouring of support from fans.

There is a lot of anticipation for Gunn’s first film for DC Comics, which is still very mysterious regarding how it will follow up to Suicide Squad. It’s being referred to as a reboot, but actors like Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney will are reprising their roles in this new installment.

Courtney spoke with ComicBook’s Russ Burlingame about the new movie and said The Suicide Squad will have a much different tone from David Ayer’s version.

“I don’t think it’s going to be weird,” Courtney told ComicBook.com. “It’s kind of funny that we’re getting it up to go again and there’s a bunch of new people and a bunch of old people, too. It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in. I loved David, I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”

Many people are curious about who the newcomers are playing, especially when it comes to new star Idris Elba and his mysterious character, but Gunn made it clear that some of the casting news is incorrect and that he doesn’t plan to reveal any new details anytime soon.

“Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honesty, I don’t know if we’ll officially release character info for a long long while to come,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021.