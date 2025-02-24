James Gunn Teases His Favorite DC Project (And It Hasn’t Been Announced)

Two years ago James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their first slate of programming for the DCU to the world, featuring not only the recently released Creature Commandos but the upcoming Superman and Peacemaker season 2. In the time since then, plenty of other DC projects have been revealed to be in the works, like movies starring Clayface and Sgt. Rock, but some projects have fallen on the back burner and others remain a mystery. Speaking at a press event for DC Studios that ComicBook attended, co-president and Superman director James Gunn was asked about that big announcement slate from two years ago. Gunn reflected on how he feels about the things they announced and if he had any regrets, but along the way he offered a major tease for the DCU’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, life is complicated. There’s always little things,” Gunn said. “Like I wish I did that differently. I wish I asked David (Corenswet) to do that take differently, it’s just like little things. There’s writers that we put on projects that I wish we didn’t, but overall, I feel just so lucky. I mean, the fact that, Ana (Nogueira) was on Supergirl, came out with this great script. The fact that there’s another…my favorite project nobody even knows about yet. It’s been my favorite project for a few months. Nobody even knows it.”

He continued, “We’re an organization of basically 13 people that’s able to produce all this material and have it go and have it all be high quality. We’re going to make mistakes. Some things are going to be better than others… So we’re doing everything we can to make everything as good as possible. And I feel remarkably fortunate.”

Gunn’s feelings about the larger DC plans were shared by his co-president Peter Safran, who offered his two cents on the subject as well.

“As hard as we are on ourselves, if two years ago, when we all sat in this room together, we said, this will be your output two years from now, I think we would have been surprised that we could accomplish that much,” Safran said. “Particularly with the five months of pencils down in our first year, they were always really problematic for everybody. So I think we feel pretty good (about the future).”

Let’s consider the projects that HAVE been announced by DC Studios, like Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Teen Titans, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority, plus TV shows like Lanterns, Paradise Lost and Booster Gold. Major characters from the DCU are either a part of all these projects or the focal point behind them, meaning that Gunn’s alleged favorite project that hasn’t been announced could very well be about a lower-tier character.

Considering Gunn’s sensibilities, and the characters that he has spoken about loving, we can venture a guess about what this project might be an out-of-left field choice. It could range from the likes of Detective Chimp to Animal Man, or something a little more mainstream like Cassandra Cain as Batgirl or Adam Strange. Based on the rollout of new announcements from DC Studios, it’s unclear when this alleged favorite project of Gunn’s will be revealed to the world, but with the high praise that he’s already heaped on it then the hype will be at an all-time high when it’s confirmed.

Superman will be in theaters on July 11th.