DC Introduces a Twisted New Batman More Dangerous Than Any Dark Knight

There’s a new Batman in the DC Universe, and they’re way more unhinged and dangerous than the one we know and love. Despite being the most well-known hero to don the cape and cowl, Bruce Wayne isn’t the only Batman in DC history. Nightwing famously filled in for him twice, and Jace Fox is still protecting New York City as its Batman. And that’s not even getting into all the official Caped Crusaders that served in Batman’s international franchise, Batman Inc. There’s only one Bruce Wayne, but it doesn’t hurt to have a couple extra Batmen around.

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So what’s the story with this new Batman? Well, it all started with DC K.O., which saw dozens of heroes and villains compete for phenomenal cosmic power in an effort to defeat Darkseid. Superman ended up being crowned as the victor, but he chose to share the Alpha and Omega Energy he acquired as champion with everyone who fought in the tournament. That energy has affected various heroes and villains in different ways, and for one iconic character, they’re getting a new lease on life and using it to take a page out of Batman’s book.

Harley Quinn is DC’s Newest Dark Knight (At Least, Half of Her is)

In Harley Quinn #60 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares, Marissa Louise, and Lucas Gattoni, Gotham is just as crime-ridden as ever. Criminals are taking advantage of Vandal Savage’s pursuit of Batman and Poison Ivy’s new role as mayor. But the city is not without protection. Harley Quinn, now sporting a few additions to her costume like a cape and cowl and a hastily-added Bat symbol, bursts onto the scene and takes two thieves out. Harley is brutal, bludgeoning them with a ‘batarang’ (really just a lead pipe) and snapping their legs before leaving them for the cops to handle.

Something is clearly off with Harley. Aside from her new costume and fighting tactics, she’s lost her whimsy and love of humor. She speaks and narrates in an uber-serious tone, coming off as a parody of the more extreme portrayals of Batman. She’s eventually confronted by her friends, who are utterly confused by what’s going on with Harley (who now wants to be called ‘Batquinn’). Her friends try to get her to unwind, but Batquinn is way too committed to her new mission. While on patrol, Harley responds to a bank robbery led by the new Gen Z Penny Plunderer.

Batquinn gets into a brutal fight with Penny Plunderer, but the battle is interrupted by Throatcutter Hill’s local vigilante Chicken Fingers, who absorbed some of Harley’s Alpha Energy and has powers of his own. He assists in the fight, opting for a more proactive approach, reminding Harley of the similarities she shares with Penny. The young villain gives Batquinn the slip, and Harley leaves, frustrated. As the world discusses how badly Harley is losing it, she returns to her home, only to discover another version of her is already there: one resembling her old psychologist self.

Harley as a Bat is a Danger to Everyone, Including Herself

I know Harley Quinn doesn’t have the training or years of experience that Bruce Wayne does (few people do). But if this issue makes one thing clear, it’s that Batquinn is Harley at her most dangerous. She’s channeling the Dark Knight Returns version of Batman as she patrols the streets and dispenses justice. She’s brutalizing people with lead pipes and getting into fights with teenagers. Though to be fair, most of these things wouldn’t be that out of character on a regular day. But doing all of this while in a bat costume? It feels like Harley’s really losing it.

I don’t know why Superman sharing the Alpha and Omega Energy with Harley has caused her to split into two, or what the more ‘normal-looking’ version of her is like. What I do know is that this kind of thing won’t last long. While the idea of Harley becoming a more traditional hero is interesting, she’s taking the absolute worst lessons from Batman. She’s becoming an ultra-violent, ultra-isolated figure of darkness without realizing that being Batman requires balance. Harley being two people is problematic enough, but toss in the psychological stress of being a Dark Knight? That’s too much.

It’s definitely interesting to see Harley go all in on being a bat. But this issue has made it clear that Harley and anyone in Batquinn’s path are in danger. It seems like with her more rational side separated from her, Harley is going off the deep end, and the longer they’re apart from one another, the more impulsive side is going to get into more dangerous situations. Hopefully, Harley Quinn will be able to pull herself together soon because things can get really bad for an ill-prepared bat in Gotham.

What do you think about Harley Quinn being DC’s newest ‘Batman’? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!