James Gunn Teases The Suicide Squad News Coming Soon

It appears that DC Comics movies are finally back on track at Warner Bros. Pictures with the success of Aquaman and Shazam!, as well as the Oscar buzz surrounding the Batman spinoff movie Joker. Beyond that, they managed to recruit some A-List Marvel Studios talent by signing James Gunn to write and direct The Suicide Squad. And while the film is not a sequel to the original, fan-hated film that somehow managed to win an Academy Award, it does feature some of the same actors. But still, Gunn and the producers insist that this is not a sequel, despite obvious signs to the contrary.

Because of this, many fans are confused as to what The Suicide Squad actually is. Will it be a reboot, or soft reset of the original concept, or a stealth sequel that completely ignores the first one? All of that is unclear. But, as James Gunn teased, fans can expect some news about the film in the near future.

Gunn recently took to social media for an impromptu Q&A session with his fans, as he’s wont to do from time to time, when he explained that he’s feeling privileged for the opportunity to make the DC Comics movie.

It’s been an unbelievably rewarding experience so far, and a real dream come true for me. I’m hoping to release some news VERY SOON. https://t.co/4sGL7bExyd — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 30, 2019

There were many questions about the nature of the movie, and when Gunn finally spoke out earlier this year he declined to reveal whether it was a sequel or a reboot.

“You know, these terms are all so narrow. There are so many terms,” he told told Entertainment Tonight. “It is what it is. You’ll see in two years when it comes out.”

Producer Peter Safran, however, made it clear that the film is not a sequel to the original Suicide Squad when he spoke with ComicBook’s Brandon Davis earlier this year.

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,’ Shazam! producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The Suicide Squad is currently set to premiere in theaters on August 6, 2021.