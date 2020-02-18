James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Is His Most Favorite Script

One of the most beloved filmmakers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking his talents to the world of DC next year, helming the reboot/sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. James Gunn is directing and writing The Suicide Squad, set for release in 2021, and the anticipation for the project is palpable amongst fans. It’s a great property with a fantastic creative mind and a star-studded cast, making everyone excited about its potential. Among those excited about The Suicide Squad is the director himself, who loves the script for this movie more than any other he’s written.

Seeing as how Gunn has written three Guardians of the Galaxy films and a number of popular horror projects, this is certainly a big statement. He’s turned in some great scripts over the years. That said, he seems confident in saying that The Suicide Squad ranks at the top of his list.

During a Q&A on Instagram this week, Gunn was asked by a fan to name his favorite script that he’s written so far. While he loves all of his movies that he’s directed equally, it’s The Suicide Squad script that reigns supreme.

“My favorite screenplays you mean? I love them movies I directed all the same, so far, but I think I love The Suicide Squad script the most,” Gunn answered. “Also love the scripts for Dawn of the Dead, Super, and The Specials.”

This comment only adds to the excitement for The Suicide Squad, which will likely be a massive departure from David Ayer’s 2016 film. Previous stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis are all set to return for the follow-up, and they’re being joined by the likes of Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, and Steve Agee.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6, 2021. Are you excited for the new movie? Let us know in the comments!