James Marsden Also Rumored To Be Up For Green Lantern Role

Yesterday news broke that several A-List talents were being considered for the role of Hal Jordan in Green Lantern Corps. While that list hasn’t been officially confirmed by Warner Bros., a new name has been added to it from a similar inside source.

The original list came courtesy of The Wrap, and included names like Tom Cruise, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, and Ryan Reynolds. The folks at We Got This Covered reached out to their source close to the studio for confirmation, and while they couldn’t confirm the entire list, they did manage to add one more name to it.

Their source said “I’ve heard one more name, too. Ever since Westworld Marsden has been pretty hot around here. They’ve discussed him for Hal as well.”

Marsden is currently occupying the role of Teddy Flood on HBO’s massively successful Westworld, and he is easily someone you could see playing the role of Hal. He’s got that same boyish charm that Hal has in the books, and has shown he can handle drama and comedy in equal measure.

In addition to Marsden, their source also confirmed that Hammer and Reynolds are in the running, but couldn’t say whether the rest of the list was true. There also hasn’t been much word on who will play John Stewart, as the upcoming film will focus on both Hal and Stewart according to writers David Goyer and Justin Rhodes.

