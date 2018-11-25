‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Gives Advice To Aspiring Filmmakers

Taking a quick break from the publicity tour surrounding the upcoming Aquaman film for Warner Brothers, director James Wan sat down with a pair of young, aspiring filmmakers to offer them advice as they aim to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

In a video posted to the official Twitter page of the Aquaman movie, Wan made sure to point out that to become a filmmaker, you have to use whatever equipment you have. Telling them to start small, Wan made sure to drive home the point of a repetition.

“It’s so easy for you to just sort of make something and for it to be seen, right?” Wan said. “Use your phone or get a little camera and just shoot something and put it together, I think that’s the best way.”

“The more you shoot, the more you write your scripts, the more you edit you just get better and better. Like they say, practice makes you better.”

The director behind horror hits like Saw and The Conjuring got his break into the superhero genre with Aquaman, a movie he wanted to put his own stamp on, even though it’s part of Warner Brothers’ larger DC Extended Universe.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again.”

“So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason [Momoa] has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways. So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21st, 2018.