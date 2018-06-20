‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Gets His Own Comic-Con Exclusive Funko Pop

Funko is in the middle of announcing its San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, and it looks like the collectibles will include one fan-favorite director.

Earlier today, Funko debuted a first look at their Pop! figure of Aquaman and The Conjuring director James Wan. You can check it out below.

Wan quickly responded to Funko’s announcement, calling the Pop! figure “an honour”.

Oddly, uncanny! How amazing. Thank you for this. What an honour. https://t.co/Z8zYl4L9Jw — James Wan (@creepypuppet) June 19, 2018

This is the latest nerdy director to be given an adorable vinyl likeness, following Pops of Paul Feig, James Gunn, and Guillermo del Toro. And considering the impact that Wan has made amongst horror buffs – and is about to make in the comic book movie realm – it’s pretty easy to see why he joins that group.

“I think it’s hard in superhero movies to go to places you haven’t seen before,” Warner Bros. film chairman Toby Emmerich said in a recent interview. “You think of how much superhero content there is in theaters and television and [streaming], it’s hard to go to someplace you haven’t been before. Aquaman and the underwater world of it all is fresh and different. James Wan has done an incredible job with his team. It’s taking you to a different place and imagining it in a way you haven’t seen before. For a superhero movie to be in that realm is cool and badass.”

“When you think of franchise makers and franchise builders there are not many people who have [Wan’s] resume.” Emmerich continued. “That alone makes him an inspired choice. And he’s also made many movies as a director and producer for us at Warner Bros. and at New Line. So we know him really well. William Goldman wrote my favorite book on moviemaking, Adventures in the Screen Trade, and he wrote, ‘make movies with people you like, because it’s really hard, so it’s easier if you really like them.’ And we really like James.

“These movies are monsters.” Emmerich added. “So when you have a director you really like, and who likes you as a company and a culture, it’s a happier experience and, more often than not, a better movie.”

If you’d like to add this James Wan Funko Pop! to your collection, it might take a little bit of effort. The Pop! will only be made in a limited run of 1,000, which will most likely only be available through Funko around San Diego Comic-Con.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.