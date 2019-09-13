Jared Leto Fans Upset He Isn’t In The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has released the official cast list for the film, which includes two dozen names, but does not include Jared Leto, who played a key role as The Joker in the first film (from director David Ayer). There had been reports that Leto was done as The Joker for some time, and some rumors that he would not appear in a film directed by Gunn, who had previously put him on blast publicly for alleged improper behavior. All of that, combined with an upcoming Joker movie that has nothing to do with Leto and a Birds of Prey film that seemingly shows Harley Quinn severing ties with the villain, had most people pretty convinced he would not be in The Suicide Squad.

Of course, Leto’s most ardent fans aren’t “most people,” and had been holding out hope that the actor might return, especially since there’s a decent segment of the audience that seems to think Gunn will turn out a movie more likely to impress critics and audiences than Ayer’s did.

We scoured some of the comments on Gunn’s announcement and elsewhere on Twitter to come up with some of the responses to Leto/Joker’s absence from the film, and here’s what we found…

Not quite sure what’s up yet

The comments started right under Gunn’s cast announcement, with a few people who weren’t bent out of shape about it, but just genuinely curious…

Where’s Jared Leto? — Ken Adams (@KenAdam86776811) September 13, 2019

What’s happening with Jared Leto? — MysteryGuest (@MysteryGuest18) September 13, 2019

SMFH

Leto isn’t in the next suicide squad movie? Smmfh — John Wayne (@readytodie___) September 13, 2019

Heart and soul

Ticks me off how they misused Jared Leto and then continue on with the franchise as if he didn’t pour his soul and heart into his character. That’s Hollywood for you, though. Gotta love them politics. 🙄 #LostInHollywood https://t.co/jUmU6M3CYf — Gabby (@gbluebelle) September 13, 2019

Nope

Some people had a short, simple take.

No Jared Leto? Nope. — Omar Little (@LoloNefertiti) September 13, 2019

Desperation

(scanning with increased desperation for jared leto) https://t.co/Ty25j8dHsM — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) September 13, 2019

A harsh appraisal

Damn, they really said fuck jared leto #TheSuicideSquad — Disney’s New Black Ass Mermaid 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@ActressNik) September 13, 2019

Callback humor is always good

Can’t wait for Jared Leto‘s to send used condoms to all these people https://t.co/MwmCtSRPtg — Rhys Speight (@RhysSpeight) September 13, 2019

Offering a creative solution

Not everybody is entirely upset — in fact, here: this person offers a solution for the issue.

While I am firmly against Leto getting work or paid, I am ALSO in favor of having the opening 90 seconds of The Suicide Squad being his Joker’s death. — Katharine Trendacosta (@k_trendacosta) September 13, 2019

But The Joker, Right?

Then there was a variant: maybe Leto’s absence is OK, but you DEFINITELY need The Joker.

Who’s playing the Joker? No Joker is a no go for me. — 아빠, 젠장 (@MrsFkdUp) September 13, 2019

I’m Out

…And of course, there’s ComicBook.com’s own distinguished Brandon Davis, whose take is, basically, that Leto wanted out: