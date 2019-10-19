Jared Leto’s Time as Joker Is Likely Finished

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is currently doing immensely well at the box office, and combined with its critical acclaim (divisive as it may be), is making a big impression on audiences and perhaps even the Oscars. All that hype has made it easy to forget that not too long ago there was another Joker dominating discussion in DC movie circles, who was brought to life by Jared Leto. Leto debuted his Joker in Suicide Squad, and while it was heavily billed leading up to the movie, he wasn’t actually in it all that much. Many expected to see him truly get the spotlight in a solo film or the Suicide Squad sequel, but as time has moved on that hasn’t happened, and according to THR’s sources his time as Joker might have already come to an end.

Recent reports have emerged that say Leto wasn’t happy with the studio giving the all-clear for Phillips and Phoenix’s new take on the Joker, and other moves by WB suggest they are moving away from Leto’s Joker more and more. Sources say that Leto’s days as the Joker are likely over, with one person involved in the situation saying “How do you play the Joker you established following [Phoenix]? It kind of ends his Joker run.”

WB isn’t really disputing that with recent moves, as Leto isn’t reprising his role of Joker in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) or in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad relaunch, both of which will include Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, whose story was tied to Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad.

Now, Phoenix’s Joker isn’t tied to the main DC Movie continuity, so odds are we’ll see a new Joker at some point down the line unless WB moves Phoenix’s Joker over somehow.

