Jason Momoa Promises A New Aquaman In Standalone Film

The Justice League movie may be the biggest event in the DC Extended Universe so far, but it’s just another day for Aquaman, according to star Jason Momoa.

Speaking today at the Justice League press event in London, Momoa explained that the Arthur Curry fans see in the upcoming Aquaman movie won’t be the same hero they see in Justice League.

“It all kind of came from Zack [Snyder]’s mind,” Momoa said. “The one thing that was really concerning when I did my homework, I knew this was basically a weekend in his life. I just wanted to make sure the fans knew, we needed to know where he came from and why he’s this grumpy.

“You’re gonna understand where he came from. What happened to his mother, what happened to his father. Sometimes he saved people and sometimes he lost people. His human side didn’t understand how to handle that. When we do get to the solo film, you’re gonna see the man who learned how to accept responsibility and becomes King. The Aquaman in this film isn’t quite Aquaman yet.”

Momoa has stated previously that the Aquaman movie will be an origin story going all the way back to the birth of Arthur Curry.

“It’s unbelievable where we start in this movie, and where we end up,” Momoa said. “Right now, I’m [filming] all the end stuff and it’s pretty insane. I hate comparing things, but when I watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, you see all these amazing worlds and the places they go, and you watch Star Wars and they do battles in space. Well, what do you think is going to happen underwater? There are so many cool worlds we’re going to, and my character definitely goes on a big adventure and you travel the world with him.

“It’s the whole origin story, for sure. You’ll see young Arthur and everything. It goes from before he was born…it’s the whole mythology of it.”

Aquaman opens on December 21, 2018.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Justice League on November 17, 2017, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.