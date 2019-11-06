Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Director Kevin Smith Calls HBO’s Watchmen “Hypnotic”

Kevin Smith is currently touring the country with Jason Mewes for the Reboot Roadshow, which sees the two men doing various screenings of their latest comedy, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Thankfully, their busy tour schedule isn’t keeping Smith from catching up on the latest comic book content. The director recently took to Twitter to discuss HBO’s Watchmen, the new series from Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) that takes place over 30 years after the beloved comic. The show’s debut was a success, earning a “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 5 out of 5 rating from ComicBook.com. Here’s what Smith had to say:

Is everyone else as intrigued by @watchmen as I am? Frustrating to not be able to binge all the eps but even still, I look forward to seeing where they take the story every week. When I heard they were doing a sequel series, I didn’t imagine it could be this hypnotic. Yay, @HBO! pic.twitter.com/dXgj9k4E2Z — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 4, 2019

“Is everyone else as intrigued by @watchmen as I am? Frustrating to not be able to binge all the eps but even still, I look forward to seeing where they take the story every week. When I heard they were doing a sequel series, I didn’t imagine it could be this hypnotic. Yay, @HBO!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watchmen stars Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night, Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is a follow-up to Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and sees the characters returning to Hollywood to “stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” The movie will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Watchmen currently airs Sunday at 9 PM ET on HBO. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now playing in select cities.