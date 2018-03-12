Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says It Would Be The Thrill Of A Lifetime To Play Batman

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan says it would be “a thrill of a lifetime” to don the iconic cape and cowl of Batman.

Morgan joined Warner Bros.’ DC cinematic universe as Thomas Wayne, father of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), in a brief prologue seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Morgan and BVS director Zack Snyder “talked about doing Batman together” when they teamed for Watchmen, Morgan told Total Film (via Games Radar).

“And what I know about the Flashpoint Batman is, you know, for me, I think he is not only the darkest of the Batmen, but the coolest,” Morgan said. “And I love his whole storyline and who he is and the tortured soul of it all.”

In the comic books, Flashpoint introduced an alternate reality where it was a young Bruce who was mercilessly gunned down by a mugger instead of his parents, turning the Wayne patriarch into a more vengeful and brutal Batman.

Bruce’s murder pushed Martha Wayne to insanity, and the mournful mother became the supervillain known as the Joker.

“We’ll see,” Morgan says of someday suiting up as an even more grizzled Dark Knight.

“I mean, look, DC is DC and they’ll figure out what they’re going to do next. But I’m highly aware of the character, I will say that. I’m highly aware of the character, and it would probably be a thrill of a lifetime to put on the Batsuit.”

Morgan reiterated his interest in the role last summer, saying again “we’ll see.”

“I would love to be the dark Batman,” he said. “That’s the darkest Batman there is. God knows I embrace the darkness.”

Flashpoint saw Barry Allen, the Flash, travel to an alternate timeline where Superman was a U.S. government lab rat, Cyborg was revered as the world’s ultimate hero, and a warring Aquaman and Wonder Woman had decimated western Europe.

Justice League‘s Ezra Miller is expected to reprise his role as the fastest man alive in Flashpoint under Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters and Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who were officially confirmed as the Flash movie directors earlier this month.

Justice League debuts on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray March 13. Morgan next stars alongside Dwayne Johnson in Rampage, in theaters April 13, and can be seen most weeks on The Walking Dead, airing Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

