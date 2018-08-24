Here’s What Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Could Look Like as the Red Hood

DC Fans recently got a kick out of seeing Supernatural star Jensen Ackles cozying up ot the costume of Red Hood, the alter-ego of Batman’s former Robin, Jason Todd. Well, if seeing Ackles posing with the Red Hood costume wasn’t enough of a thrill for you, our friend BossLogic is here to help, with a piece of artwork that shows what Jensen Ackles would look like in the Red Hood costume.

You got @JensenAckles being cruel on Instagram posing with the HOOD guy pic.twitter.com/8OIKut1kgm — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 23, 2018

Jensen Ackles playing Red Hood/Jason Todd in a DC movie has long been a desire on the part of many fans. In fact, that passionate wishful-thinking by fans led to Ackles be cast in a voice role as Red Hood, in the 2010 DC Universe animated movie, Batman: Under the Red Hood. Ackles knocked the role out the park, making Under the Red Hood one of the more popular DC animated movies, to this day (see video above). Since it’s release, fans have been steadily calling for Ackles to get a full-fledged chance at a live-action version of Jason Todd / Red Hood; unfortunately, the slow pace and missteps to get a DC shared universe off the ground have sort of muddied those waters in the last few years.

In a recent breakdown of DC movies that could bring some unique vision to the franchise, we suggested that Red Hood and the Outlaws would be a great choice. After the comic series’ most recent relaunch, Red Hood seems perfectly poised to be a great DCEU addition. As we’ve previously explained:

“The relaunch of Red Hood and the Outlaws has been better than the strange concept that began the series with DC’s New 52 reboot. The new version of the team features a twisted version of DC’s “Trinity,” with a twisted anti-hero Batman (Red Hood / Jason Todd), a twisted anti-hero Superman (Bizarro) and a twisted anti-hero Wonder Woman (Artemis)…. a great choice to hold up a dark comedy mirror to DC’s cinematic universe.”

Would you like to see Jesen Ackles as Red Hood in an upcoming Batman movie – or maybe his own solo or team film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on Dec. 21, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on Nov. 1, 2019.