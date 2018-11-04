‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles Cosplays as the Red Hood for Halloween

Once again, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has taken on the mantle of the Red Hood, this time for a Halloween cosplay photo shoot.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ackles shared a series of photos from the shoot on his Instagram, wishing his followers a happy Halloween and low-key making the case for why he should play Jason Todd if the opportunity ever presents itself.

“Bringin the Red Hood back for Halloween,” Ackles wrote in the post. “Feels good…real good. Hope y’all have a wicked day, today. Remember… eat ALL the candy!”

Check out the photos of the costume below!

Ackles, who has played Dean Winchester for 14 years on The CW’s Supernatural, voiced the Red Hood in the DC animated movie Batman: Under the Red Hood. Since then, fans have long wanted Ackles to take on the live-action version of the character, and Ackles only fueled the fire earlier this year, when he posed with a Red Hood suit.

In August, the actor shared an image of himself coming face to face with the Red Hood, and people once again held out hope that he would eventually get the chance to take on Jason Todd.

However, it looks as though Ackles will just continue his Red Hood role as a cosplayer. In the meantime, Jason Tood will be coming to the Titans TV series on DC Universe. Actor Curran Walters will play this version of the character, who is still serving as Batman’s sidekick, Robin.

As comic fans know, Jason Todd is eventually killed while fighting alongside Batman. He later rises from the grave and takes on the mantle of Red Hood, an adversary of Gotham’s heroes. After a period of fighting against Batman, Red Hood becomes yet another hero in the city.

What do you think of Jensen Ackles’ new Red Hood cosplay? Would you like to see him take on the role of Jason Todd at some point in the future? Let us know in the comments!