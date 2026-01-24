5 Excellent Single-Player RPGs With Truly Immersive Open Worlds (Besides Skyrim)

So many new games these days use co-op and multiplayer features as a selling point. And sure, there’s a place for a great co-op RPG that feels like playing D&D with your friends. But many of the most beloved RPGs shine because they offer an engaging, immersive single-player experience. Thankfully, that kind of gaming experience looks to be back on the menu with upcoming releases like Fable and 1348: Ex Voto. But you certainly don’t have to wait for the next big release to enjoy a solid RPG with an open world that actually delivers.

Open-world has become less of a selling point and more of a point of concern in recent years. Games like Skyrim and The Breath of the Wild made the idea of roaming a beautiful open world compelling, but that in and of itself isn’t enough to win gamers over these days. While players still love to explore a vast uncharted wilderness, not every open-world game delivers on creating a place you actually want to immerse yourself in. But in the case of these 5 single-player RPGs, you can truly uncover an engaging adventure around every corner.

5) Avowed

Image courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Games

This 2025 Xbox console exclusive is making its way to PS5 in February, and that’s great news for RPG fans. Avowed is a single-player, first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. Many who’ve played it so far deem it a spiritual successor to Skyrim, and that’s going to put just about any game on my personal “to play” list. That said, this game is more of an “open zone game than an open-world, letting players immerse themselves in specific regions as they progress through the story.

Avowed brings players back to the world of Eora, letting players explore the vast magical Living Lands. As you work to investigate a strange new threat, you will encounter new creatures, people, and decisions that shape your journey. With engaging combat, stunning visuals, and compelling companion characters, Avowed offers a solid environment that, while not strictly open world, still invites you to immerse yourself in exploration.

4) Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Image courtesy of Warhourse studios and Deep Silver

Despite a nomination or two, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 largely wound up overshadowed at the 2025 Game Awards. But that doesn’t mean RPG fans should sleep on this open-world medieval adventure. The game offers a vibrant, realistic medieval setting for players to explore, complete with some life-sim elements that make it all the more immersive. Its open-world is chock full of chance encounters, which is precisely what makes games like Skyrim shine.

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, players step back into the boots of Henry, setting off on an adventure to avenge his murdered parents. Along the way, you will experience a large medieval map full of challenging combat scenarios and interesting side quests to pursue. The game also delivers a solid story and a realistic world that truly feels alive.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Image courtesy of Guerilla, Nixxes Software, and PlayStation Publishing

The Horizon games are arguably one of the best new franchises to come from Sony in recent years. While Horizon Zero Dawn is a solid narrative RPG, Horizon Forbidden West builds on its predecessor in many ways, including offering a more compelling open world. Horizon Forbidden West is a solid, story-driven game with compelling combat. While the open-world isn’t its biggest selling point, it is still one of the best open-world RPGs you can pick up from the last decade.

Horizon Forbidden West is a direct sequel to Zero Dawn, so it’s best if you play both. In this game, you once again play as Aloy, struggling to navigate a vast world full of dangerous blight and enemy machines. The open-world in this game is much larger than its predecessor and more visually stunning, making it a compelling installment to look forward to after finishing the story of Zero Dawn. Though not talked about as often as some other big open-world RPGs, this is a solid game you shouldn’t skip if you’re looking for a compelling single-player experience with immersive exploration.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image courtesy of CD Projekt REd

Of course, we can’t forget one of the reigning top fantasy RPGs of all time. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may be 11 years old, but many fans still say it’s one of the best RPGs ever made. Whether it delivers on the best-ever open world is open to debate, as its exploration and adventure are a bit less fully open-ended than games like Skyrim. But even so, its fantasy setting offers a unique, immersive world to explore.

Though the game barely needs an introduction, The Witcher 3 is the most recent main series installment in the story of Geralt the Witcher. In this game, players once again step into Geralt’s shoes, slaying monsters and searching for his adopted daughter, Ciri. It is a lengthy adventure full of contracts and side quests to hunt down alongside the main story. While we’re waiting for The Witcher 4, this game is still well worth revisiting or checking out for the first time.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

There’s a reason upcoming games like Crimson Desert like to compare their map size to Red Dead Redemption 2. This 2018 Western-infused RPG from Rockstar Games lives alongside games like The Breath of the Wild when it comes to setting the standard for what a good open-world game should be. But the size of the map alone isn’t the only selling point for this RPG, as it’s also stunningly rendered and chock-full of interesting encounters that reward exploration.

If you’ve yet to have the pleasure, Red Dead Redemption 2 centers on Arthur Morgan and his band of outlaws. Players work to survive the vast wilderness of the West by battling and robbing their way across the land. It has earned a place among the top open-world RPGs of all time for a reason, and it’s well worth its reputation.

