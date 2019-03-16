‘Justice League’ Star J.K. Simmons Hopes to Play Commissioner Gordon Again Someday

J.K. Simmons made his debut in the DC Extended Universe in 2017’s Justice League as Commissioner Gordon, a role which provided him with minimal screen time. The film was considered a financial and critical disappointment, as it failed to impress audiences in any substantial capacity. Since that film’s release, Warner Bros. has been steering clear of major team-up films and has instead focused on standalone films focusing on solo heroes. While there’s no new Justice League on the horizon and with Gordon’s possible involvement in the upcoming The Batman unclear, Simmons doesn’t know if he’ll get to play Gordon again, though he hopes to.

“I wish I had something to offer, although, if I actually did know more than I do, they probably would shoot me if I told you,” Simmons revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I know nothing. I know that I signed up to do three movies, potentially, and I hope there are gonna be two more. It has been in and around and through, whether it be Batman or Justice League or another Suicide Squad, or where Commissioner Gordon might end up appearing again, I’m open to it. I’m not sitting at home waiting for the phone to ring in the meantime, but I hope there’s more of that in the future.”

While he might not be entirely hopeful that a new opportunity will emerge, he promised, “If the Batphone rings, I’m there.”

These comments don’t sound entirely promising, though Simmons teased last fall that conversations were happening about the future of the DCEU.

“There are conversations going on, that I’m not going to make public,” the actor shared with Collider. “As far as I know, there’s no opportunity, in the immediate future, for me to do more Commissioner Gordon, but I continue to be optimistic that it will happen again.”

Since Simmons made those comments, Aquaman became a major success, seemingly confirming how the DCEU does better with solo films than with team-up films. Future films in the DCEU include Wonder Woman 1984, an Aquaman sequel, Joker, The Batman, and an Aquaman spinoff based on The Trench. A Suicide Squad sequel is also on the way, though it will be coming from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn who has as proven his strengths at delivering an exciting team-based film.

