Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Sequel Reportedly Still In The Works

It looks like Warner Brothers is still interested in a sequel to the hugely successful Joker movie which starred Joaquin Phoenix under the direction of Todd Phillips. The film released in 2019 without the same mega-budget which most comic book properties tend to chew up but managed to bow as a mega-box office success. Following the film's release, Phillips and Phoenix downplayed the possibilities of doing another film which would follow up the events of Joker but reports have since claimed that a sequel to the film was towards the top of a wishlist at Warner Brothers. Now, a new report has revealed the sequel is still in development, along with many other DC Comics projects at the studio.

The future of the DC movie franchise seems to be firming up, as the studio is looking to use The Flash as a vehicle to link the cinematic multiverse together with opportunities for new stories to be told parallel to one another which will maintain the ability of character interactions despite being set in different cinematic worlds. "So far, every movie and TV show, with the exception of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and set for release in March, HBO Max’s spinoff Gotham PD, and Joker and its planned sequel, will take place in the same universe," THR reported on Wednesday.

This main cinematic world comes on the heels of Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League (though, his fully realized vision in the form of Zack Snyder's Justice League does not seem to be credited as canon, with the theatrical version completed by a separate director apparently being a part of the story going forward). Upcoming films set in this canon include The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Further out, sequels to Aquaman and Wonder Woman are also expected.

Joker and its expected sequel will be set in their own cinematic universes and it is unclear whether or not Warner Brothers has plans to connect Phoenix's version of the titular DC Comics villain to other films or HBO Max shows through the multiverse going forward. The sequel does not yet have a timetable for its release.

