Exclusive: Here’s What Joaquin Phoenix Could Look Like As The Joker

Artist Boss Logic has re-imagined three-time Academy Award nominee Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker following reports the actor is in talks to play the iconic Batman villain in DC Films’ standalone movie.

The piece, created by the fan-favorite artist exclusively for ComicBook.com, sees the Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot star donning a green and purple suit, with his hair dyed sickly emerald and his skin bleached ghastly white.

Phoenix is said to be director Todd Phillips‘ “top choice” for the role following a late 2017 meeting, according to Variety.

Sources say Phoenix has agreed to the role but has not yet entered negotiations with studio Warner Bros., who were reportedly eyeing Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio in September.

The film, which is to be separate from the DC Extended Universe that is home to Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, will be co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached as producer to what has been described as an ’80s crime film with a dark and gritty tone.

The untitled Joker movie is said to borrow inspiration from Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, and is rumored to see a future Clown Prince of Crime who was tormented in his youth.

Variety‘s Justin Kroll reported in September the script had been turned in, adding the quickness “bodes well” for a 2018 shoot.

Academy Award winner Jared Leto, who played the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad and will reprise the role in a sequel and a spinoff alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, was reportedly upset with Warner Bros. for seeking out other Jokers.

The studio announced their plans to launch a separate, standalone universe in August, offering filmmakers the opportunity to make films based on DC Comics that weren’t tethered to the shared DC Cinematic Universe, home to films like Wonder Woman and Justice League.

Phoenix was approached by Warner Bros. to star as Lex Author in the DCEU’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a role he passed on. The role was ultimately filled by Jesse Eisenberg.

The actor was also in talks to play Doctor Strange for Disney-owned Marvel Studios, but declined.

Before Christopher Nolan revamped the Batman franchise with Christian Bale in the titular role, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky developed an R-rated Batman: Year One-inspired take on the Dark Knight. Aronofsky said in September he wanted Phoenix for the role.