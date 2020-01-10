Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Once Joker won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival after its premiere last year, comic fans everywhere wondered if it would finally be the movie to get the genre some major recognition during awards season. Heading into the Oscar nominations announcement next week, Joker hasn’t been a heavy favorite in any Best Picture categories, but star Joaquin Phoenix continues to rake in awards for his turn as Arthur Fleck. The star took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor this past Sunday, helping boost his odds for an Oscar victory. Naming Phoenix the best actor of the year is becoming a trend throughout awards season, and the Hollywood Critics Association followed suit on Friday.
The full list of Hollywood Critics Association Awards was released on Friday morning and, to no one’s surprise, Phoenix once again won the award for Best Actor. Phoenix has also been named the year’s best actor by the New York Film Critics, the Phoenix Films Critics Society, and the San Diego Film Critics Society. He’s currently the frontrunner to win the Academy Award in February.
As far as the Hollywood Critics Association Awards go, Joker only won two total awards. Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir joined Phoenix in the winner’s circle, taking home the award for Best Score.
You can check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture – 1917
Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Actress – Lupita Nyong, Us
Best Supporting Actor – Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Best Supporting Actress – Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Best Adapted Screenplay – Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Best Original Screenplay – Han Jin-won and Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Male Director – Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Best Female Director – Olivia Wilde, Booksmart
Best Performance by an Actor 23 and Under – Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Best Performance by an Actress 23 and Under – Kaitlyn Dever, Booksmart
Breakthrough Performance Actor – Kelvin Harrison Jr., Waves
Breakthrough Performance Actress – Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Best Cast Ensemble – Knives Out
Best First Feature – Honey Boy
Best Independent Film (Tie) – The Farewell & Waves
Best Action/War Film – 1917
Best Animated Film – Toy Story 4
Best Blockbuster – Avengers: Endgame
Best Comedy/Musical (Tie) – Rocketman & Booksmart
Best Documentary – Apollo 11
Best Foreign Language Film – Parasite
Best Horror – Us
Best Animated or VFX Performance – Rosa Salazar, Alita: Battle Angel
Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins, 1917
Best Costume Design – Julian Day, Rocketman
Best Editing – Lee Smith, 1917
Best Hair and Makeup – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Best Original Song – Glasgow, Wild Rose
Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Best Stunt Work – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Best Visual Effects – Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick Avengers: Endgame