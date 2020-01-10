Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Once Joker won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival after its premiere last year, comic fans everywhere wondered if it would finally be the movie to get the genre some major recognition during awards season. Heading into the Oscar nominations announcement next week, Joker hasn’t been a heavy favorite in any Best Picture categories, but star Joaquin Phoenix continues to rake in awards for his turn as Arthur Fleck. The star took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor this past Sunday, helping boost his odds for an Oscar victory. Naming Phoenix the best actor of the year is becoming a trend throughout awards season, and the Hollywood Critics Association followed suit on Friday.

The full list of Hollywood Critics Association Awards was released on Friday morning and, to no one’s surprise, Phoenix once again won the award for Best Actor. Phoenix has also been named the year’s best actor by the New York Film Critics, the Phoenix Films Critics Society, and the San Diego Film Critics Society. He’s currently the frontrunner to win the Academy Award in February.

As far as the Hollywood Critics Association Awards go, Joker only won two total awards. Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir joined Phoenix in the winner’s circle, taking home the award for Best Score.

You can check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture – 1917

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress – Lupita Nyong, Us

Best Supporting Actor – Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Supporting Actress – Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Best Adapted Screenplay – Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best Original Screenplay – Han Jin-won and Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Male Director – Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Best Female Director – Olivia Wilde, Booksmart

Best Performance by an Actor 23 and Under – Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Best Performance by an Actress 23 and Under – Kaitlyn Dever, Booksmart

Breakthrough Performance Actor – Kelvin Harrison Jr., Waves

Breakthrough Performance Actress – Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Best Cast Ensemble – Knives Out

Best First Feature – Honey Boy

Best Independent Film (Tie) – The Farewell & Waves

Best Action/War Film – 1917

Best Animated Film – Toy Story 4

Best Blockbuster – Avengers: Endgame

Best Comedy/Musical (Tie) – Rocketman & Booksmart

Best Documentary – Apollo 11

Best Foreign Language Film – Parasite

Best Horror – Us

Best Animated or VFX Performance – Rosa Salazar, Alita: Battle Angel

Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins, 1917

Best Costume Design – Julian Day, Rocketman

Best Editing – Lee Smith, 1917

Best Hair and Makeup – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, Bombshell

Best Original Song – Glasgow, Wild Rose

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Best Stunt Work – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Best Visual Effects – Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick Avengers: Endgame