Joe Manganiello Shares Fan Art Of Deathstroke For Geoff Johns’ Birthday

Of all the castings in all the superhero movies, there are only a couple that seem like incredibly perfect fits right out of the gate. Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke.

The actor was revealed to have been cast as Deathstroke as Zack Snyder shared a rough video with fans showing the Deathstroke in his suit.

In order to wish DC head Geoff Johns a birthday, Manganiello shared a new, fan-made but footage-inspired, image of the Batman villain.

In the photo, you get some great detail of the legendary villain. The two-tone mask reveals an awesome new take on the classic costume.

While this suit looks new and updated, it definitely does the original character justice. Fans will be pleased to see how closely related the two versions actually are.

Even though the picture was created by a fan, it’s largely inspired by the test-footage that Snyder previously released.

It’s unclear as to whether Deathstroke will make an appearance in this year’s Justice Leauge, or if we’ll have to wait until Ben Affleck finishes The Batman to see the character.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

