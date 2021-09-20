DC’s Peacemaker Reveals First Footage During HBO Max Emmys Teaser

The best look yet at DC’s Peacemaker series has officially arrived. On Sunday, HBO Max revealed the first footage for the upcoming The Suicide Squad spinoff, as part of a sizzle reel for the streamer that aired during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. While the footage is brief, it does show Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) attending dinner in his costume to the chagrin of Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and using his various weapons to make a peace sign out of bullets. With the DC FanDome virtual convention less than a month away, we won’t have to wait long for a longer look at the series.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

“That’s a world, specifically DC, that HBO typically wouldn’t have done,” HBO chief Casey Bloys explained in a recent interview. “And when you’ve got someone like James Gunn who wants to do that, it’s a great way to take advantage. When you think about those shows, they all feel slightly broader than what HBO might typically do.”

Peacemaker is expected to debut in early 2022 on HBO Max.