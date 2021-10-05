Peacemaker: First Clip Released Online

HBO Max has released a new clip giving fans a first look at the upcoming Peacemaker series from writer/director James Gunn. The series, which spins out of the events of The Suicide Squad, teams John Cena’s Peacemaker up with a group of ARGUS agents who have found themselves on Amanda Waller’s bad side following the events of that film. Against all odds, Peacemaker managed to survive his injuries at the hands of Bloodsport, and now he’s back in action and just as self-important as ever. In the clip, fans get an extended version of a quip that appeared in a previous promotional spot, in which Peacemaker is asked why he is wearing his costume to dinner, and he responds by explaining it’s not a costume, but a uniform.

Also, y’know…you have to stretch it out. So it’s comfortable for the mission. Oh, and we get to meet his pet bald eagle, Eagley, who absolutely sounds like a Silver Age comics thing, but if it is, it’s a deep enough cut that we couldn’t find it right away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out below.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker will be arriving on HBO Max in January (8 episodes in total) and writer/showrunner James Gunn teased EW with what fans of The Suicide Squad can expect from this next chapter of the franchise. Apparently, Peacemaker and his team will be “black ops combating something catastrophic that’s facing the planet,” Gunn says. Character details include that Mrun is a mercenary working for Waller; Vigilante will live up to his name (“You may not have guessed it but his character is a vigilante!” Gunn says); and Adebayo “isn’t always treated the best by the people around her, but despite her differences with Peacemaker, they form a bond.”