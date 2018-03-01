John Constantine Confirmed for the ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Finale

The season three finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will bring John Constantine (Matt Ryan) back to the series once again, following a recent appearance in the midseason premiere and an upcoming appearance in the season’s fifteenth episode.

Warner Bros. Television confirmed that Ryan will reprise his role as John Constantine in the finale, but would not say anything about what he might be doing there or how large a role Constantine will play in the finale.

During his recent appearance, Constantine attempted to exorcise a young girl who turned out to be the daughter of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough). Along the way, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was briefly possessed and managed to turn back the demon.

Later, Constantine would confide in Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) that it was a near certainty that Sara would eventually relapse into the control of the demon Mallus and that she would likely need to be killed when it happened.

Warner Bros. Television had previously confirmed for ComicBook.com that Ryan will return for the fifteenth episode of the season, titled “Necromancing the Stone.” Rumors — stemming from an Instagram photo posted by Legends star Nick Zano — have been circulating for weeks that Ryan would return as Constantine for the finale, but this is the first official comment from the studio.

Also returning for the finale will be Franz Drameh as Jefferson “Jax” Jackson and Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex.

Ryan, when promoting his premiere appearance, hinted to ComicBook.com that there be more story to tell.

Ryan first played the role of Constantine on a self-titled NBC series, which lasted for one year. After that, he appeared in a Sara Lance-centric episode of Arrow, officially bringing the character into The CW‘s shared DC Universe. Ryan followed this by portraying Constantine in the animated feature film Justice League Dark, and will follow up his Legends appearances with a Constantine animated series for CW Seed, which will begin streaming on March 24.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an actor so completely bring to life an established comic book character as Matt Ryan did for John Constantine,” Constantine showrunner Daniel Cerone told ComicBook.com. “Between the NBC series and his subsequent appearances on CW, it would feel strange to see or hear anyone else in that role at this point.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.