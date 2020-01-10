Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix Named Best Actor by Music City Film Critics Association, Avengers: Endgame Wins Best Action Movie

We’re officially in the thick of awards season, folks. The Golden Globes were all handed out this past weekend, with 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood taking home the two Best Picture awards. First thing Monday morning the Academy Award nominations will be revealed, with the winners set to be crowned in early February. Leading up to the Oscars, the majority of the critics societies and associations throughout the country will be announcing the winners of their circle’s awards, celebrating the best that movies had to offer throughout the last year. The Music City Film Critics Association, comprised of the critics in Nashville, TN, announced the winners of its annual awards on Friday afternoon, and Joker star Joaquin Phoenix landed yet another win for his performance as Arthur Fleck.

Phoenix was named 2019’s Best Actor by the MCFCA, while Lupita Nyong’o was honored as the Best Actress of the year for her performance in Jordan Peele’s Us. Marvel’s hit blockbuster Avengers: Endgame also got some love from Nashville’s voters, winning the award for Best Action Film. All in all, it was 1917 that truly won over the MCFCA members, as it led all movies with five total victories including Best Picture and Best Director.

You can take a look at the full list of MCFCA Award winners below!

Best Picture – 1917

Best Director – Sam Mendes – 1917

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Best Actress – Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress – Florence Pugh – Little Women

Best Young Actor – Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Best Young Actress – Kyliegh Curran – Doctor Sleep

Best Acting Ensemble – Knives Out

Best Animated Feature – Toy Story 4

Best Documentary – Apollo 11

Best Screenplay – Bong Joon Ho, and Jin Won Han – Parasite

Best Sound – Oliver Tarney – 1917

Best Song – (I’m Gonna” Love Me Again), Elton John – Music, Bernie Taupin – Lyrics – Rocketman

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Best Music Film – Giles Martin, Ian Neil – Rocketman

Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins – 1917

Best Editing – Lee Smith – 1917

Best Production Design – Barbara Ling – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Comedy – Knives Out

Best Horror Film – Us

Best Action Film – Avengers: Endgame

Best Foreign Language Film – Parasite

The Jim Ridley Award (For the film that best depicts Nashville) – Wild Rose