Joker: Folie a Deux’s Max Streaming Release Date Announced (and It’s Soon)

Joker: Folie a Deux finds a new streaming home on Max next Friday. The sequel to 2019’s Joker brought back director Todd Phillips and Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, with singer/songwriter and Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) joining them as the fan-favorite Harley Quinn. There was a lot of anticipation for Joker 2, but box office numbers suggest it didn’t live up to the hype. That doesn’t mean there aren’t DC fans who waited to watch Joker: Folie a Deux in the comfort of their homes on a streaming service. There’s news of just when that can happen, and it’s just around the corner.

Max announced Joker: Folie a Deux will be available to stream globally on Max starting Friday, December 13th. The movie will then debut on the HBO linear channel Saturday, December 14th at 8 p.m. E.T. All of Warner Bros. Pictures’ slate of movies wind up on Max after their theatrical runs are over, and that trend continues with Joker: Folie a Deux. The digital release of Joker 2 came at the end of October, right as the film crossed $200 million globally at the box office.

Joining Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie a Deux are Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Joker: Folie a Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

Joker 2 actor calls DC sequel “the worst film that has ever been made”

image credit: warner bros. pictures

Tim Dillon played a guard at Arkham Asylum in Joker: Folie a Deux. Dillon recently called out the film for how bad it was, with the comedian/podcaster stating on the Joe Rogan Podcast, “It’s the worst film that has ever been made. It’s actually not ‘so bad.’ It’s the worst film ever made. I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces. And then I think, ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing, to a point where it’s insane… It has no plot… It’s not even hate watchable. That’s how terrible it is.”

He then added how the background actors weren’t sure what director Todd Phillips wanted them to do. “We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them, and we’d hear this crap, and I’d go, ‘What the f*ck is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever…’” Dillon described. “We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’”

Joker: Folie a Deux streams Friday, December 13th on Max.