DC

Joker: Tweet About Joaquin Phoenix Dislocating His Knee Sparks Hilarious Debate

Joaquin Phoenix has been the talk of Twitter after winning a Golden Globe for his role as Arthur […]

By

Joaquin Phoenix has been the talk of Twitter after winning a Golden Globe for his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker. The actor’s profanity-laced acceptance certainly grabbed the attention of the internet and shortly thereafter, he went viral for a whole host of things. Sure, the million f-bombs in a span of minutes was a big part of it, but there was also a tweet going viral about the actor dislocating his knee on the set of the Todd Phillips film.

The original tweet, sent by @jokercents, showed a scene of the movie where Fleck is kicking a whole lot of stuff in a fit of rage. It’s been said this is the moment Phoenix legitimately dislocated his knee, something the tweet points out. Because of that, @jokercents says, Phoenix deserved a Golden Globe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you’d expect from the Twitter hivemind, the tweet has been quote tweeted hundreds of times, each one mockingly pointing out a tremendous feat someone else has accomplished. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the tweet and other feats of strength…

Ma’am, This Is A Wendy’s

This Is The Way

Happy Birthday Jeremy

Good Boy

TIL…

Get Her An Award

Ravioli Ravioli Give Me The Formuoli

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts