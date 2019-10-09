Fan Points Out Hilarious Joker Movie Connection to Superbad

Joker is the talk of the town after a monstrous opening weekend box office and now, one eagle-eyed fan has spotted an uncanny connection to Superbad. Yes, that Superbad. In a now-viral tweet, Twitter user @minalopzavina pointed out one of the suits Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck wears is nearly identical to that which McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) wears during the funny coming-of-age of film, down to the suede tan vest. When we said uncanny, we meant uncanny — see for yourselves.

Ok but why is it the same outfit? #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/7Gg5nOZVNR — scary mina mina 👻 (@minalopezavina) October 8, 2019

Conveniently enough, Joker director Todd Phillips’ work is rooted in comedy having directed films like Road Trip, The Hangover, and Due Date. In fact, Phillips’ recent comments on the current comedy film landscape have been the subject to much scrutiny in the lead up to the debut of Joker. According to the filmmaker, it’s hard making comedic films in what he describes as a “woke culture.”

“There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore—I’ll tell you why, because all the f*cking funny guys are like, ‘F*ck this sh*t, because I don’t want to offend you,’” Phillips ranted. “It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’ I’m out, and you know what? With all my comedies—I think that what comedies in general all have in common—is they’re irreverent. So I go, ‘How do I do something irreverent, but f*ck comedy? Oh I know, let’s take the comic book movie universe and turn it on its head with this.’ And so that’s really where that came from.”

Woke culture or not, Joker has still made over $258 million worldwide through Monday, cresting $150m+ in its opening weekend alone. It shattered the biggest October opening weekend record previously set by Venom last year. Unfortunately for Judd Apatow and company, Superbad only ended up grossing $169m at the worldwide box office, though it ended up having a substantially smaller budget than the latest DC Comics film.

