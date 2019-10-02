Watch Joaquin Phoenix Curse out Joker Crew Member on Set in New Kimmel Footage

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix appeared on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the film’s wide release this weekend. The show’s host rolled out an outtake from the set of the film that shows Phoenix cursing out a member of the crew. Phoenix’s words were directed at Joker’s director of photography, Lawrence Sher. In the clip, Phoenix says, “The constant whispering, just shut the f—- up dude. I’m trying to like find something real. [ bleep ] dude. F—-. Sorry, f—-. It’s not a big deal. It’s not a big deal. Yeah, it kinda is. F—-. I know you started the f—- Cher thing, Larry. F—- ] making fun of me. Like I’m a f—- diva. It’s not even an insult. Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon — how’s that a f— insult? F—- I can’t do this, man.”

It is unclear if this clip is genuine or meant to be a bit. Phoenix’s history of late-night talk show stunts adds to the confusion, including his bizarre 2010 appearance on The Late Show which turned out to be part of the production of the mockumentary I’m Still Here. But Phoenix appears embarrassed after the clip ends.

“Look, sometimes, sometimes movies get intense, because you’re a lot of people in a small space and you’re trying to find something,” Phoenix says. “So you can feel intense, but um, that was supposed to be private. I’m sorry you guys had to see that.”

He then went on to offer an apology to Cher, though it comes with some qualifiers.”I should probably publicly apologize to Larry,” Phoenix says. “I am sorry, but he did whisper constantly while we’re trying to work, and sometimes it’s really hard to find the emotion you’re after, so it was wrong of me, I’m sorry, but he shouldn’t have done it.”

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The cast includes Phoenix, De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. The film opened on the film festival circuit to critical praise and is expected to earn up to $155 million in its opening weekend

