Joker Meme Derails Avengers: Endgame’s Oscar Hopes

Joker discourse and the sudden appearance of Martin Scorsese talking about comic book movies is all anyone could talk about this week. One meme used the movie to talk about the biggest Marvel movie of the year’s Oscar chances. Disney has already begun the awards push for Avengers: Endgame and is hopeful that the movie can have some type of buzz headed into the big night.

The meme is hopeful that this more serious entry from DC might be enough to stop all of that talk before it even really gets going. In the picture, Disney is walking down a hallway looking confident. Then, when the figure is trying to cross the street outside, Joker comes by and completely blindsides it in the form of a car. A blunt interpretation to be sure, but one that people got a kick out of nonetheless.

Funny enough, Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t in the company’s for your consideration package for Endgame. Most fans expected the actor to be in the mix because of the emotional nature of his performance in the movie. He isn’t the only one from the cast to miss out though, none of the actors from the film got included. The awards included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. In a strange note, Downey was nominated for Best Supporting Actor back in 2009, when he lost to Heath Ledger’s performance of The Joker in The Dark Knight.

Still, there will be a hill to climb for Joker as critics haven’t loved the film heading into the release. That enthusiasm hasn’t jumped as review embargoes dropped either. One silver lining is that the fans seem to love the movie and have been voicing their opinion with their wallets. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for Joker was sitting at 93% this weekend. That number sits a world apart from the critical score which has been moving around 69% since the reviews started popping up online.

That wonderful showing at Venice feels like ages ago now that the film is finally out in the world. There have been reports of theaters shut down due to threats of violence. Increased police presence has been reported around a number of showings around the country. But, in spite of all that, Joker is making strong pushes at the box office and still has a chance to set the October record. Buckle up, the story on this one won’t be ending anytime soon.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.