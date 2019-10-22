Joker Movie Crosses $250 Million at U.S. Box Office

In the middle of its third week after opening in theaters, Joker continues to be a massive force at the box office. The DC Comics supervillain movie continues to surpass expectations and records, and is well on its way toward becoming one of the highest grossing R-rated movies of all time. The film has had staying power in theaters even though Maleficent: Mistress of Evil dethroned it for the top spot, and now it has crossed another major milestone in its impressive run.

Box Office Report just posted the film’s totals for Monday, which has now pushed the film past the $250 million mark at the domestic box office — an impressive feat for an R-rated movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker is already Warner Bros. Pictures highest grossing film of the year, and has a chance to become the highest grossing R-rated film of all time. It’s currently sitting with about $740 million world wide, just behind films like The Matrix Reloaded with $742 million, Deadpool with $783 million, and Deadpool 2 with $785 million.

The film has become a priority among audiences as they continue to purchase tickets to see the origin story of Batman’s greatest villain.

“Not only did Joker over-perform in North America, but also internationally where the acclaim, buzz and controversy surrounding the film resonated strongly with moviegoers who put the film at the top of their cinematic priority list,” Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian previously told Variety. “Movies that become part of the general conversation due to their controversial nature are often those that transcend their status as a movie to become a cultural event and this is exactly what happened with Joker.”

While the film is receiving mixed responses from critics, ComicBook’s own Brandon Davis gave it a five-star review.

“Whether or not Joker is a social commentary on issues such as poverty or mental illness, a new and mysterious take on the best known DC Comics villain, or just another unforgettable piece of cinema which producer Martin Scorsese is attached to, you’ll need to see to believe it and, even then, you still might not believe it,” Davis wrote.

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.