First Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker’ Movie Set Video Surfaces

It looks like Joaquin Phoenix is getting the last laugh now that his work as the Joker is underway. Recently, production began on Todd Phillips’ first DC film, and a video from set has just hit the Internet.

As you can see above, the Daily Mail got ahold of a set video from the yet-titled Joker film. The feature, which got underway earlier this month, has Joaquin Phoenix playing the Clown Prince of Crime. However, as this video shows, his story is not one comic fans might get off the bat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set video is a long one, and it shows a normal-looking Phoenix in character as the Joker. According to recent reports, the actor will play a man named Arthur Fleck and follow his criminal descent after his comedian aspirations are dashed. In this video, fans can see a tense encounter with Arthur and a clown, so you can see the comic allusion already.

At the start, the video shows Arthur walking out of the Ha-Ha Talent Agency with his longer hair down. Smoking a cigarette, the guy walks down a filthy street, but he turns around when a half-dressed clown comes hobbling out of the agency. As the pair squabble, Arthur is seen pulling some disturbing expressions and even giving a Joker-worthy chuckle.

So, even if Joaquin is missing his make-up and scarred grin, he is still channeling those Joker vibes hard.

By the video’s end, fans are shown Arthur as he reaches a boiling point. The character can be seen approaching the clown, getting right in is face before ripping his fake nose off. Arthur throws the red ball down the street before walking away, leaving fans to wonder what the conflict was all about.

While few details about the Joker film are out, fans can make some connections with this video. The standalone movie is meant to tell the villain’s origin story, and it all begins when his career as a stand-up comedian falls flat. This small tidbit might explain why Arthur is seen at the Ha-Ha Talent Agency, and set up his crazed fascination with clowns down the line.

If this set video doesn’t look like a standard comic book film to you, then don’t be worried; That is what Phillips is going for with the project. Recently, Phoenix backed the director by saying the Joker movie would be a unique addition to the genre as it doesn’t really stick to one style.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

So, what do you make of this set video? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.