Martin Scorsese Has Not Seen the Joker Movie

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese‘s name might be featured in the credits of last year’s Joker, though the producer recently confirmed that, not only has he not seen the finished film, but he has no plans to. This is only in the latest chapter in the journey that launched last year in which Scorsese expressed that he wasn’t interested in superhero movies, noting that he doesn’t consider them “cinema.” As many fans understandably thought it was hypocritical to dismiss all superhero movies while his name was attached to one, it was later confirmed that Warner Bros. merely needed Scorsese’s filmmaking crew to pull off production in New York City.

“I saw clips of it,” Scorsese revealed to The New York Times. “I know it. So it’s like, why do I need to? I get it. It’s fine.”

While doing press for his latest film, The Irishman, Scorsese was asked his thoughts on the growing trend of superhero cinema dominating the box office, noting that he had tried to enjoy them, but they ultimately weren’t for him.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese revealed to Empire Magazine about comic book films. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

In the wake of these comments, a number of filmmakers weighed in on the matter, both supporting and chastising this opinion of the genre.

From the first looks of Joker, it seemed clear that Scorsese had an influence over the picture, as the look and tone of the movie resembled his iconic films Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. Instead, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Emma Tillinger Koskoff handled most of the producing responsibilities on behalf of the filmmaker and were more representative of the production’s resources than the artistic feel of the adventure.

Some rumors claimed that Scorsese was enlisted to entice Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Scorsese’s The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, Gangs of New York, and more, to take on the titular role, though director Todd Phillips claimed that Joaquin Phoenix was his only choice for the part.

