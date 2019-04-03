DC’s ‘Joker’ Movie Reveals Chilling First Poster, Trailer Coming Tomorrow

DC is taking a deep dive into the terrifying psyche of its most iconic villain as Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix are teaming up for a solo Joker film, hitting theaters later this year. Unlike every other DC movie to date, this Joker flick will be a completely different tone, promising a deeper, darker story than we’ve ever seen. On Tuesday, Phillips shared the first poster from the movie, and it’s lining up with everything we’ve been hearing so far: this movie is going to be twisted.

The poster shows nothing but Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, the man who becomes the Joker, looking into the sky with blood and makeup on his face. The tag line beneath the logo simply reads, “Put on a Happy Face.” Phillips also revealed, along with the poster, that the first teaser trailer would be arriving online Wednesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Phillips posted the image to Instagram with the caption, “Teaser trailer tomorrow. #JokerMovie.” Take a look at the first Joker poster below!

View this post on Instagram Teaser trailer tomorrow. #JokerMovie A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Apr 2, 2019 at 8:34am PDT

Unlike Aquaman and Shazam!, Joker is set to be an extremely dark, R-rated film, and it follows the current DC theme of making individual films from the voices of individual directors rather than trying to make everything part of a connected universe. Joker likely won’t have a sequel, and Phoenix is not expected to appear as Arthur Fleck in any other DC projects currently in development. This is a standalone movie, though plans could always change depending on how successful it becomes.

Success shouldn’t be hard to come by for Joker. Not only is he one of the most popular comic book characters in history, but the film was made with half the budget of most other comic book adaptations. It won’t take a lot for Joker to make it’s money back.

Joining Phoenix in Joker is the all-star cast of Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Frances Conroy, and Shea Whigham. Phillips will direct from a script he co-wrote with Scott Silver.

Are you looking forward to the Joker solo movie? Is the R-rating a good move for DC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!