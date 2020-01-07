Joker Nominated For Producers Guild Award

Joker has earned another award nomination. Hot off of two Golden Globe Awards, Joker has been nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures by the Producers Guild of America at this year’s Producers Guild Awards. Joker Producers Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff are nominated against the producers behind 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and Parasie. This is the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards, honoring both film and television producers. The winners will be announced at the PGA awards ceremony on January 18th at the Hollywood Palladium.

According to the press release, the Producers Guild Awards are often “a bellwether for the Oscars.” The PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture over the past 30 years. This could bode well for the Joker’s chances of becoming an Academy Award nominee and possible winner.

What do you think of Joker getting another nomination? Let us know in the comments. The full list of nominees follows.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

1917 Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

Ford v Ferrari Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

The Irishman Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

Jojo Rabbit Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

Joker Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Knives Out Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

Little Women Producer: Amy Pascal

Marriage Story Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Abominable Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

Frozen II Producer: Peter Del Vecho

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

Missing Link Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera



The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Big Little Lies (Season 2) Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

The Crown (Season 3) Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

Game of Thrones (Season 8) Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

Succession (Season 2) Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

Watchmen (Season 1) Producers: TBD

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry (Season 2) Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

Fleabag (Season 2) Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3) Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

Schitt’s Creek (Season 5) Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

Veep (Season 7) Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith



The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Chernobyl Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg

Fosse/Verdon Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter

True Detective Producers: TBD

Unbelievable Producers: TBD

When They See Us Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

American Son Producers: TBD

Apollo: Missions to the Moon Producers: TBD

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers Producers: TBD

Deadwood: The Movie Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Producers: TBD



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television\

30 for 30 (Season 10) Producers: TBD

60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52) Producers: TBD

Leaving Neverland Producers: TBD

Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4) Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1) Producers: TBD



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25) Producers: TBD

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Producers: TBD

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6) Producers: TBD

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5) Producers: TBD

Saturday Night Live (Season 45) Producers: TBD



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television