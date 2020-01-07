Joker Nominated For Producers Guild Award

Joker has earned another award nomination. Hot off of two Golden Globe Awards, Joker has been nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures by the Producers Guild of America at this year’s Producers Guild Awards. Joker Producers Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff are nominated against the producers behind 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and Parasie. This is the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards, honoring both film and television producers. The winners will be announced at the PGA awards ceremony on January 18th at the Hollywood Palladium.
According to the press release, the Producers Guild Awards are often “a bellwether for the Oscars.” The PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture over the past 30 years. This could bode well for the Joker’s chances of becoming an Academy Award nominee and possible winner.
What do you think of Joker getting another nomination? Let us know in the comments. The full list of nominees follows.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- 1917
- Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall
- Ford v Ferrari
- Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold
- The Irishman
- Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese
- Jojo Rabbit
- Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi
- Joker
- Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- Knives Out
- Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman
- Little Women
- Producer: Amy Pascal
- Marriage Story
- Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
- Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
- Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite
- Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Abominable
- Producer: Suzanne Buirgy
- Frozen II
- Producer: Peter Del Vecho
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
- Missing Link
- Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
- Toy Story 4
- Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
- Big Little Lies (Season 2)
- Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty
- The Crown (Season 3)
- Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn
- Game of Thrones (Season 8)
- Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch
- Succession (Season 2)
- Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon
- Watchmen (Season 1)
- Producers: TBD
- The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
- Barry (Season 2)
- Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim
- Fleabag (Season 2)
- Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)
- Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro
- Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)
- Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton
- Veep (Season 7)
- Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
- Chernobyl
- Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg
- Fosse/Verdon
- Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter
- True Detective
- Producers: TBD
- Unbelievable
- Producers: TBD
- When They See Us
- Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
- American Son
- Producers: TBD
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Producers: TBD
- Black Mirror: Striking Vipers
- Producers: TBD
- Deadwood: The Movie
- Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Producers: TBD
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television\
- 30 for 30 (Season 10)
- Producers: TBD
- 60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)
- Producers: TBD
- Leaving Neverland
- Producers: TBD
- Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)
- Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero
- Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)
- Producers: TBD
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)
- Producers: TBD
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Producers: TBD
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)
- Producers: TBD
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)
- Producers: TBD
- Saturday Night Live (Season 45)
- Producers: TBD
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- The Amazing Race (Season 31)
- Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan
- The Masked Singer (Season 1)
- Producers: TBD
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)
- Producers: TBD
- Top Chef (Season 16)
- Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen
- The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)
- Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly