New Joker Photos Showcase Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and More

Joker is only a few weeks from debuting in theaters, but Warner Bros. has just given fans a pretty prominent new look at the upcoming film. The studio recently released a batch of over 20 photos from the film, which draws inspiration from the iconic DC Comics villain.

The photos showcase quite a lot of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who is driven to madness in a corrupt Gotham City. Also present among the photos are Robert De Niro‘s Murray Franklin, Zazie Beetz‘s Sophie, and Frances Conroy‘s Penny Fleck, as well as several behind-the-scenes shots involving director Todd Phillips.

“We didn’t follow anything from the comic-books, which people are gonna be mad about,” Phillips explained in a recent interview. “We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That’s what was interesting to me. We’re not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It’s about this man.”

