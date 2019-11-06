Joker Nominated for 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Award

Having already won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films’ Joker isn’t done filling up its trophy case just yet. The Hollywood Music in Media Awards revealed their list of nominees for 2019 which includes a number of comic book and superhero films, with Joker nabbing a nomination for composer Hildur Guðnadóttir in the main Original Score – Feature Film category. This marks the first nomination for the Icelandic musician and composer at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. She won a Primetime Emmy Award in September for her work on the HBO limited Series Chernobyl and is also nominated for an HMMA for her work on the series.

Joker wasn’t the only fan-favorite film to nab a nomination either as the Original Score – Sci-fi/Fantasy category was well represented. Nominees in that category for this year include Alan Silvestri for Avengers: Endgame, Hans Zimmer for Dark Phoenix, Benjamin Wallfisch for Shazam, and Michael Giacchino for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Last year’s prize for Original Score- Sci-Fi/Fantasy was awarded to composer Ludwig Goransson for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, Goransson went on to win the Academy Award for his work on the film as well.

It’s likely this won’t be the last we hear of Joker grabbing award nominations as the Awards season officially ramps up for the year. Warner Bros. Pictures’ official “For Your Consideration” site has revealed all of the categories for which studio will be pushing the blockbuster film including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and naturally Best Actor for star Joaquin Phoenix in addition to many, many more. In the mean time, Joker continues to dominate the box office, crossing the $300 million mark domestically and inching closer to $1 billion worldwide.

Nominations for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards are determined by the HMMA Selections Committee which consists of industry professionals like music supervisors, licensors, composers, musicians, producers, publicists, journalists, managers, and publishers. Winners will be selected by music-media industry professionals including members of te Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), The Television Academy, the AMPAS Music Branch, NARAS, the HMMA Advisory Board, performing rights organizations, film music journalists, select music executives and the HMMA Voting Academy. The ceremony will be held November 20 at the Avalon in Hollywood.

(h/t Variety)