Rumor: DC’s Joker Origin Film To Feature A Dark & Bullied Joker

Like it or not, the Joker is about to make a big comeback on the big screen. Last week, DC Films announced it was working on two new features about the Joker, and it appears one of them will feature a twisted take on the Joker’s origins.

Thanks to Batman News, fans just learned a bit about how Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips will approach the Joker in their standalone movie. Joe Rogan did an interview with former MMA fighter Brendan Schuab who is friends with Phillips’ agent, and the athlete had some surprising things to say about the movie.

“My boy [agent] Todd Feldman put this together with Todd Phillips,” Schaub started.

“It’s dark. It’s like a dark Joker. As a kid, he had a permanent smile and everyone made fun of him. It’s like on the streets of Brooklyn. It’s super dark and real.”

While the rumor’s source comes from an unexpected place, fans are nonetheless interested to hear about where the film is heading. Schuab’s comments do line up with reports fans have already gotten about the Joker origin film.

Thanks to a piece by Deadline, netizens learned the Batman movie will have a dark setting. The site suggested the film will be akin to an early-1980s crime drama. The standalone’s tone was also compared to previous works by Scorsese like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull.

With the movie slated to take place on Gotham’s streets, fans can expect to see a twisted take of the Joker rise from the cutthroat metropolis. There is no word on who will be tapped to play the film’s Joker, but fans do know it will not be Jared Leto. The Suicide Squad actor will reprise his role as the Joker only within the DCEU, so Warner Bros.’s will have to find another star to bring the crazed clown to life.

