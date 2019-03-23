‘Joker’ Director Shares New Photo Of Joaquin Phoenix in Character

Todd Phillips has shared a new photo of Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker movier. The photo, which is in black and white, offers a look at a character who appears to be at a difficult crossroads and possibly observing something on an old television — which fits the film’s 80’s setting.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen,” the synopsis for Joker reads. “The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Check out the photo of Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, also known as the iconic DC Comics villain the Joker, in Phillips’ post from Instagram below…

View this post on Instagram Editing #Joker A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Mar 22, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

Phillips has clearly begun post-production on the film slated for release later this year.

“The film also stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Bill Camp (Red Sparrow, Molly’s Game), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story, Castle Rock), Brett Cullen (42, Narcos), Glenn Fleshler (Billions, Barry), Douglas Hodge (Red Sparrow, Penny Dreadful), Marc Maron (Maron, GLOW), Josh Pais (Motherless Brooklyn, Going in Style), and Shea Whigham (First Man, Kong: Skull Island),” Warner Brothers said in a press release in regards to Joker. “Phillips (The Hangover trilogy) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with writer Scott Silver (The Fighter), based on characters from DC. The film is being produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. It is executive produced by Richard Baratta, Joseph Garner and Bruce Berman.”

The impressive cast list is only complimented by the star-studded list of producers, as well. Joker is all set to knock the socks off of audiences, existing in its own isolated DC Comics universe on the big screen. It will not be connected to the current run of films which has seen Jared Leto portray the same DC Comics villain in Suicide Squad. Phoenix is not expected to appear as the character in any of the upcoming DC Comics films — at least, not yet.

Joker is set for release on October 4, 2019.