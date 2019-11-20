Joker Fans React to Sequel Announcement

After the monumental and unprecedented success of Joker, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics are trusting director Todd Phillips to continue his hit-making track record at the box office with a sequel to the movie. And not only will Phillips helm another feature focused on the adventures of Arthur Fleck, but he’ll also help produce a series of origin stories featuring other villains from the DC Comics universe. The news is a huge surprise for fans of the movie, as Phillips adamantly stated that he had no plans to return to the character for the sequel — but that was before Joker made over $1 billion at the box office.

Given the success of the movie and how well it has been received among fans, people have a lot to say about the news of a sequel to Joker. Some people are wondering where the story could possibly go after the events of the last film, while others are wondering if a sequel is necessary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given Phillips’ comments about a sequel to the Los Angeles Times, it’s unlikely that he’d accept such a project without having some sort of an idea for a follow up in place.

“But it couldn’t just be this wild and crazy movie about the ‘Clown Prince of Crime,’” Phillips said of a possible sequel to Joker. “It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does. Because I think that’s ultimately why the movie connected, it’s what’s going on underneath. So many movies are about the spark, and this is about the powder. If you could capture that again in a real way, that would be interesting.”

Even actor Joaquin Phoenix admitted that he was hoping to pitch some ideas for Joker 2 while filming the first movie.

“In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, ‘Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There’s way too much to explore,’” Phoenix said. “It was kind of in jest — but not really.”

There’s no release date yet for Joker 2.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the news of Joker getting a sequel.

Here’s a dumptruck full of money!

Joaquin Phoenix – We’ll never make a Joker 2. We set out to make something unique and a sequel would undoubtedly diminish the artistic integrity of the original.



Studio Exec- Here’s 20 million dollars 💵



Phoenix – pic.twitter.com/miV3GkSGBU — 🆃🅷🅴 🆂🆃🆄🅳🅸🅾 🅴🆇🅴🅲 (@studioexec1) November 20, 2019

Haters Gonna Hate

The people who didn’t like Joker are going to be more unbearable with Joker 2?



*Sees TL* pic.twitter.com/G38faTeqPu — Nick will reconnect the world(Death Stranding) (@niklander2) November 20, 2019

We just want to hear both sides…

Joker 2 leaked footage pic.twitter.com/qT1NgUv1ez — Karsan (@KarsanMT) November 20, 2019

What a week!

what a week, joker hit $1 billion in the box office. we’re getting a joker 2 and it’s arthur’s birthday tomorrow 🙂 pic.twitter.com/E1lDFC8Zb0 — 𝒍𝒚𝒅𝒊𝒂 ☻︎ (@jokercents) November 20, 2019

MORE STAIRS

Only one way to outdo the stairs scene in Joker 2…more steps pic.twitter.com/3oPmMs2TWl — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) November 20, 2019

Where’s the Luthor origin movie?

Instead of Joker 2

We should get a political thriller about Lex Luthor as president. — Dustin (@WannabeDustin) November 20, 2019

Bring on Emo Spider-Man!

Joker 2 feat. Tobey Maguire pic.twitter.com/CynxYPUaa9 — Kawber (@KawberYT) November 20, 2019

What are you doing, Joaquin?!

Joaquin Phoenix’s nutritionist after the announcement of Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/MYC96lAFZo — Red Luigi (@RedLuigi64) November 20, 2019

This wouldn’t be a real DC story unless the Snyder Cut was mentioned somewhere.

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut Joker 2 is coming…

Why @wbpictures ? Let Joker be a wonderful one shot movie. You want money? Out Snyder cut !

You don’t learn about your own mistakes…

Another Bad decision..! — Zar Snyder Cut (@cut_zar) November 20, 2019

Where’s Harley Quinn?