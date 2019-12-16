Joker Shortlisted for Oscar Nominations in Two Categories

After grabbing four nominations at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Warner Bros. Pictures Joker may very well be on its way to Oscar gold. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the shortlist for a number of their categories ahead of final nominations, two of which include the new film from DC. Joker is now officially on the shortlist in the Makeup and Hairstyling category and in the Original Score category. Only five films will be officially nominated in each category when the final nominations are announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Should the film be nominated for, and subsequently win, each of these categories on Awards night then it will join some of its fellow comic book movies in the winner’s circle. Black Panther was awarded the Best Original Score Oscar last year, while DC’s Suicide Squad won Best Makeup and Hairstyling three years prior. Two other comic book based movies have taken home the same prize as well, with Men In Black winning in 1997 and Dick Tracy taking it home in 1990.

Joker isn’t the only superhero/comic book movie up for awards at this year’s Academy Awards though, as Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel have also been shortlisted in some categories. Endgame is also shortlisted opposite Joker in the Best Original Score category with both Endgame and Captain Marvel appearing on the list of ten films that made the shortlist in the Visual Effects category.

The controversial new DC film has garnered a few more major nominations over the past few weeks including an outstanding showing at the Critics’ Choice awards nominations. There, the film got seven total nominations, nearly double its total from the Globes. The broadcast critics nominated Joker for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Score.

The film was also nominated for multiple awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for star Joaquin Phoenix and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Finally, Joker was honored by the American Film Institute (AFI) where it was named one of the top 10 films for the year

The Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker, an R-rated origin story for the infamous Batman villain, has so far grossed over $1 billion worldwide to become just Warner Bros.’ fourth DC Comics-inspired film to reach the milestone alongside The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Aquaman. The once controversial Joker overcame worries the film might spark instances of real-life violence inspired by its titular character, who descends into madness and becomes an icon of the downtrodden in crime-ridden Gotham City.

Joker will debut on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on January 7.

(H/T THR)