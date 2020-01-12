Joker Meets Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Hilarious Mashup Video

You’ve seen the Joker stairs dance scene; you’ve seen the Spider-Man 3 street dance bit. Now, you can watch them on screen together, in the same exact scene. Thanks to the editing magic of YouTuber Mark FM, Tobey Maguire‘s cringe-worthy dancing from Spider-Man 3 has been spliced into the Gary Glitter-fueled Joker stair dancing bit. Get your groove on and see the video for yourself above.

The original scene takes place in Joker shortly after Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck officially adopts his “Joker” moniker. Thanks to the notoriety of the movie, the real-life steps in The Bronx have become a hot tourist spot and at one point, the spot was once designated as a religious destination on Google Maps. Burger King even spoofed the bit in a recent advertising campaign.

Joker went on to become a box office dark horse, grossing an astonishingly large $1.06b haul worldwide. Because of its success — especially against a tiny budget — there’s been plenty of talk about a sequel headed up by filmmaker Todd Phillips. In one recent speaking engagement, the director admits the talks about a follow-up haven’t gotten serious yet.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” Phillips laughed. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

Joker is now available wherever movies are sold. Other upcoming DC Comics movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5,th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2020.

