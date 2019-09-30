Joker Dances To Venom In Mashup Video

The best known villain of DC Comics and one of Marvel’s best anti-heroes have been treated to an unexpected (and quite unnecessary) mash-up. In recent trailers for the upcoming Joker movie, Joaquin Phoenix’s character dances his way down the steps in Gotham City. However, one fan decided the music used in the trailer wasn’t exactly what they were looking for. Instead, this fan took Eminem’s “Venom” song fromo the Tom Hardy movie and applied it to the Joker’s dance moves.

“I think a lot of filmmakers have used music on set that I’ve worked with and it can be a really effective tool and I certainly use it myself,” Phoenix told ComicBook.com. “But for this film it was absolutely instrumental and again, that kind of dancing in the bathroom scene was the first time I heard the score and it had a huge, noticeable influence on the way that we ultimately discovered the movement for that scene, so it was absolutely integral to the character.”

Check out the mash up below which will change the way you see Phoenix and the music of Joker forever…

Joker dances to Venom by Eminem pic.twitter.com/AAXSbsAFyT — 👴🔪 TheNerdyBoii 🔪 🕵️ (@theotwomb) September 30, 2019

The scene might never be the same for fans who haven’t had the opportunity to see Joker yet but this remixing of its music might just become a trend.

For director Todd Phillips, music played an integral role in the films production. “I’ve never done this before,” Phillips said. “I watched, when we were writing the script I went and saw Sicario 2 because I love that movie and Stefano Sollima is one of my favorite directors anyway I went and saw Sicario 2 and I’m listening to the score and it just really moved me and I was like ‘who did this score?’ and it’s this woman Hildur Guðnadóttir and I wrote her an email and I said ‘hey, I’m doing, I’m going to start this movie and I want to do something weird. I want to just send you this script and I just want you to start writing music.’ So, she wrote music from the script. Normally a composer, they see the scene, they write the score.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4.