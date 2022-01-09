Jonah Hex Writer Wants to Make It an HBO Max Series

When it comes to both Marvel and DC, there is no shortage of comic book television content out there. Marvel is thriving on Disney+ and DC has great content coming out of both The CW and HBO Max. In fact, this week will see the highly-anticipated debut of Peacemaker, the John Cena-led follow-up to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. There are endless possibilities for future comic book content, and one writer has an idea. Jimmy Palmiotti has a long history with comics, and he recently took to Twitter to see if fans would be interested in a television show based on the Jonah Hex comic he created with Justin Gray, Russ Heath, and Jordi Bernet.

“Why @wbpictures doesn’t take our DONE -IN-ONE stories of JONAH HEX we wrote for the series [ 70]& not make a weekly series for @hbomaxmovies is a mystery to me. Seriously, make the scar smaller, focus on after the waradventures, and hire us to consult RT if you want this,” Palmiotti wrote. He added in the comments, “It’s always good to remind people of what they are sitting on. Justin and I would easily be able to adapt our own work to screenplay form. We both have screenwriting experience. It would be fun. I mean – isn’t Yellowstone killing it right now?” You can check the post below:

https://twitter.com/jpalmiotti/status/1478758507314827272?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, if Warner Bros. were open to creating a Jonah Hex series, it would not be the first time the character was seen onscreen. Hex has been played by Johnathon Schaech on both Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Back in 2010, long before Josh Brolin was Thanos or Cable, he starred in a film adaptation of DC’s western comic that follows the anti-hero/gunslinger/bounty hunter who managed to cheat death in a big way. Jonah Hex wasn’t met with the best reviews, earning a 12% critics score and 20% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also featured Megan Fox, who spoke to the Washington Post last year about her performance in the movie, saying she did better in the film than she was given credit for at the time.

“While I shouldn’t have been nominated for an Oscar for it, I’m definitely not bad in it,” Fox said. Fox admitted she recently watched Jonah Hex for the first time, and came away feeling like the film was “decent.” That’s a far cry from her stance from years ago when she advised fans that no one should ever see Jonah Hex.

