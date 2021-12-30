The 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Comic Book TV Series

It’s that time of year again when the ComicBook.com staff votes on their favorite content ranging from the best in movies and television to standout comics and games, and when it comes to television, this was a huge year, especially for comic book content. Disney+ began releasing their first Marvel Studios television series this year, and four out of five of their new shows were nominated for our award for 2021’s Best Comic Book TV Series. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye were all in competition against Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. For fans, this meant there was no shortage of comics-inspired television content and while we celebrate it all, there can only be one show to walk away with the title of “best”. And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Comic Book TV Show is…



WandaVision!



WandaVision was the first Marvel Studios show to be released on Disney+, and it made quite an impact. The limited series follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and it’s unlike anything Marvel has ever done before. WandaVision sees Wanda living out a sitcom fantasy in the town of Westview, New Jersey. She starts by channeling iconic classics such as The Dick Van Dyke Show and works her way to contemporary favorites like Modern Family until things come to a powerful, dramatic conclusion. The show takes its viewers on a wild journey that slowly reveals the true extent of Wanda’s Scarlet Witch powers.

WandaVision balances sitcom humor, Marvel action, and Wanda’s trauma in a captivating way that led to some of the best performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also starring Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), WandaVision’s creative execution and exciting week-to-week thrills is why it earns its place in Golden Issue Awards history.

Almost a year later, WandaVision still frequently trends on social media and we’re not alone in recognizing the series as some of the best of 2021. The show continues to earn nominations for prestigious awards. Earlier this year, WandaVision scored 23 total Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. Some of the cast was also nominated, including Olsen for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie,” Bettany for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie,” and Hahn for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.” The show ended up winning three Creative Arts Emmys for “Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour),” “Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes,” and “Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics” for “Agatha All Along.”

WandaVision is a unique powerhouse that proves Marvel isn’t afraid to take huge risks with their content. The show was designed to delight MCU fans and television fans alike, which is why it’s the perfect choice for 2021’s Best Comic Book TV Series.

Congrats to the cast and crew of WandaVision for their Golden Issues win!

