Julie Andrews is Surprising Fans with an ‘Aquaman’ Cameo

You may not be seeing Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins Returns this December, but that doesn’t mean she’s staying away from your screens. In a surprise announcement, it appears the iconic Hollywood star will be showing up in the latest DC film, Aquaman.

While you may not be seeing the actress’ face, you will hear her famous voice as she’ll be providing the vocals for the mythic Karathen. According to Entertainment Weekly, her character “holds the key to Arthur Curry’s quest to unite the Atlantean and surface worlds.”

When discussing the choice to cast Andrews as Karathen, the film’s producer, Peter Safran, knew they wanted a “classic British actress” to provide the voice. While it’s “somewhat digitally altered,” you can still tell they’re the same vocals same behind classic roles such as Maria (The Sound of Music), Mary (Mary Poppins), and Millie Dillmount (Thoroughly Modern Millie). “And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer,” he added.

EW points out that this role is “particularly interesting,” considering Aquaman is competing at the holiday box office with Mary Poppins Returns. Safran even joked, “Who knew that Aquaman would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?”

Even though the Mary Poppins sequel won’t be featuring Andrews, the new film’s director, Rob Marshall, assures Entertainment Weekly she’s “one thousand percent” in support of the film. In fact, she only chose not to make an appearance out of respect for Emily Blunt, who is taking over the iconic role. However, you will be able to see Dick Van Dyke reprise his role of Mr. Dawes Sr, the banker.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman and hits theatres on December 21, 2018. Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda and opens December 19, 2018.