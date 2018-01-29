‘Jumanji’ Tops ‘Wonder Woman’ at Worldwide Box Office

Jumanji‘s reign atop the U.S. box office came to a close this week, after losing to newcomer Maze Runner: The Death Cure. However, even in defeat, The Rock and his band of adventurers found victory once again.

Over the weekend, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle earned $34.1 million worldwide, which brings the film’s overall total to $822 million, passing Wonder Woman‘s $821 million.

While the Jumanji sequel was supposed to be a solid performer, no one anticipated this level of success. It opened the week after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which many believed could potentially bury the film. However, Jumanji rose to the top in its second week in theaters, and stayed there until this weekend.

A large part of Jumanji‘s success on the international front has come from China, where the film has earned $74.2 million to this point. Throughout its entire run in the country, Wonder Woman earned $90 million, and Jumanji is expected to pass that total before it leaves theaters. Additionally, Jumanji has strong totals in both the U.K. ($46.3 million) and Australia ($34.8 million).

Welcome to the Jungle may have topped Wonder Woman at the global box office, but Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s female-driven blockbuster is still winning the race here in the states. The DC film grossed $412.5 million domestically, compared to Jumanji‘s $338 million. The latter made up the most ground in international markets, where it has totalled a whopping $484 million, significantly higher than Wonder Woman‘s $404 million.

Recent reports suggest that Sony is looking to capitalize on the success of Jumanji as quickly as possible, fast-tracking a sequel to compete with Star Wars: Episode IX in December 2019.