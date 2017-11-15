‘Justice League’ Projected For Up To $355 Million Worldwide Opening Box Office

Justice League is almost here, and it seems it’s in for quite a haul when it finally lands in theaters.

Estimates are in for the big opening weekend, and thanks to a day and date global opening the film could bring in anywhere from $325 to $355 million worldwide. Domestically the box office will be in the $110 to $120 million range, while the international box office is set to be between $215 million and $235 million.

If those projections stick, that will put Justice League ahead of openings for Deadpool ($264.7 million) and Suicide Squad ($267 million), though it will be less than films like Iron Man 3 ($372.5 million), Captain America: Civil War ($379.5 million), and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which opened to $422.5 million worldwide.

Those estimates could rise though, and that’s been a trend for most DC films. Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice all opened to higher totals than their estimates, though it probably won’t hit Batman v Superman’s lofty numbers.

The good news is that for all intents and purposes Justice League should have longer legs. Critical reviews are mixed, but audience reactions seem to be favorable, and that could translate to the same success that Suicide Squad experienced. Ticket sales for Justice League are also outpacing the gem in DC and Warner Bros. crown Wonder Woman, and that can only be a good sign.

It’s been a long road for Justice League, and producer Charles Roven recently reflected on finally seeing the movie in theaters.

“The goal is to make sure when you’re watching the movie, it all feels cohesive,” Roven said. “That imprint that Joss had, some aspect of it is going to come out in the direction, but the actors are already pretty much down the road on their arcs. Let’s just say 80, 85 percent of the movie is what was originally shot. There’s only so much you can do with other 15, 20 percent of the movie.”

