‘Justice League’: Aquaman And Mera Extended Scene Released Online

If you haven’t had the chance to see Justice League yet, you can now watch Aquaman and Mera‘s lone scene in the film online.

The sequence occurs around midway through the movie and shows fans the world of Atlantis for the first time. Granted, this seems to be an offsite and hidden location from the main city, but it is still part of it in some way. The crew of Atlantean Soldiers here is led by Mera, and they are tasked with defending the Mother Box.

As you can see in the clip, that doesn’t go as planned, as the Mother Box awakens unexpectedly and booms in Steppenwolf. He quickly dispatches on one guard but is knocked off his feet by Mera’s powerful Aquakinesis.

Steppenwolf recovers though and charges at Mera before she can get another shot off and knocks her into the wall. At this point, Aquaman sees the fallen guard and charges in and manages to get a few licks in on Steppenwolf after dodging his ax.

Aquaman launches into a punch but Steppenwolf catches his fist and uses his momentum to fling him into the main pillar. Steppenwolf then charges him and spears him through the pillar, knocking him out long enough to take the Mother Box.

You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Justice League just offered a tease of Mera and Atlantis, as fans will get all of it when the solo Aquaman film hits next year. Still, Justice League is important to setting up Aquaman’s demeanor, which will play into the solo film.

“You’re going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing because he has to become king,” Momoa told ComicBook.com. “If Justice League is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot.

Justice League currently has a 61.24 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, which you can vote in here.

Justice League is in theaters now.

