‘Justice League’: Ben Affleck Addresses Batman’s Transformation

Some fans won’t recognize the Batman in Justice League, and Ben Affleck couldn’t be happier with the transformation.

ComicBook.com was on hand during the London press junket when Affleck discussed how his Dark Knight has changed since last time fans saw him shouting at Superman.

“Well, you make a really interesting point, that Batman, who is by nature, not necessarily anti-social but a loner,” Affleck said. “In this movie he is thrust into the role of having to not only work with people but bring them together and convince them to come in and try to be, some kind of gel with Wonder Woman to hold all that community effort together, and that was a really good thing to play for me.”

Affleck also looks at this as a way to bring the character a bit closer to what fans had in mind.

“And it also does take us to a more traditional version of Batman in the Justice League comics, and his role with the Justice League versus the less sort of typical version seen in Batman V Superman where he was blinded by rage and wanted to take on Superman, so that was a lot of fun for me,” Affleck said.

Fans will see a lighter side of Bruce, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be throwing jokes left and right.

“I got to have a kind of dry wit to play off Ezra which was a lot of fun,” Affleck said. “He’s so funny and Bruce is on the verge of exasperation ya know? It was fun to get to show some other colors for sure.”

Much of that change can be attributed to his encounter with Superman.

Superman’s Effect

While Superman isn’t currently amongst the living at the moment, he directly inspires everything the Justice League does.

Batman had the opportunity to fight alongside him against Doomsday in Batman v Superman, and Henry Cavill explains the effect that encounter had on the Dark Knight.

“Superman to the League is a, he has a sense of what is missing,” Cavill said. “He has completely changed Batman’s perspective of these characters with special abilities and powers.”

Superman also managed to inspire Wonder Woman into coming out of the shadows and returning to defend man's world.

Leading The League

Wonder Woman and Batman wouldn’t seem to have a lot in common, but Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot doesn’t think that’s the case at all.

That’s why she pegs Diana and Bruce as perfect to lead this team of new heroes.

“I think that both of them are very alpha-type,” Gadot told SFX Magazine. “Both of them deal with their past and both of them will do everything to make a better world and fight crime and fight evil. So we share a lot in common. It’s like yin and yang. They work well together. He has everything that she doesn’t, she has everything that he doesn’t, and they work for the same cause…She’s warmer and more loving and open, and he’s more sophisticated.”

They make a great pair to be sure, but it will be interesting to see how they adapt when Superman eventually does come back into the picture.

Fans can see how that works out when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.